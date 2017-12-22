Frisco taking Christmas trees for Spontaneous Combustion bonfire

Through January 20 at 4 p.m., the Town of Frisco is accepting Christmas trees to fuel the Spontaneous Combustion bonfire on Saturday, January 20. Trees must be stripped of all lights, tinsel, garland, tree stands and decorations prior to drop off at the Frisco Bay Marina dirt lot at the corner of Summit Boulevard/Highway 9 and Marina Road. Only real trees will be accepted, and no other materials will be accepted including, but not limited to building supplies and packaging. The tree drop off is open 24 hours a day.

Spontaneous Combustion is a community celebration, which features a bonfire and fireworks, as well as beverage and chili sales to benefit the Summit Nordic Ski Club. The Spontaneous Combustion bonfire fueled by Christmas trees will begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January, 20.

For further information about tree drop off and Spontaneous Combustion, please contact Nora Gilbertson at 970-668-9132 or NoraG@townoffrisco.com.