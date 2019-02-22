Frisco to hold Community Plan workshop on March 6

The town of Frisco is holding a workshop at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge early next month, inviting residents to share their input on the town’s new Community Plan.

The meeting will run from 5:30–7:30 p.m. on March 6, and will consist of a short presentation followed by an open format workshop. Participants will be able to visit and provide comments at six stations focused on topics to be addressed in the Community Plan: community design, land use and economy, housing, recreation, mobility and the environment.

Attendees should plan on spending at least an hour reviewing existing conditions and sharing their visions on future possibilities for the town. Light refreshments will be served, and children are welcome.

“We’ve heard a lot from community members about the unique appeal that Frisco has,” said Susan Lee, planner with Frisco. “Our focus throughout the update process has been ‘what can we do to preserve and enhance the assets that make Frisco an attractive, vibrant and welcoming community?’”

For more information go to FriscoGov.com, or contact Susan Lee at SusanL@townoffrisco.com or at 970-668-2566.