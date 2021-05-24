Frisco to host 2 job fairs this week at local breweries

Frisco is hosting a pair of job fairs this week, inviting workers to local breweries to enjoy a free beer and connect with businesses in town.

The events are in response to feedback from the business community, which asked that the town provide creative employee recruitment opportunities, according to a news release from Frisco. The first job fair will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Outer Range Brewing Co., where job seekers can get a free beer or soda. The second fair will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Highside Brewing, which will provide appetizers and a free beer or soda.

Job seekers should come prepared and ready to interview for open positions. Participating businesses must commit to having a hiring manager at the events and to bringing any materials necessary to make the application and hiring process as efficient as possible. Current participating businesses include Food Hedz Catering, The Pinnacle Companies, Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties and Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate.

Businesses hoping to participate should contact Frisco Communications Director Vanessa Agee at vanessaa@townoffrisco.com or 970-333-9513 with the date they wish to participate. Community members can visit FriscoGov.com for event information and view job opportunities with the town at FriscoHiring.com .