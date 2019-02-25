Frisco to host Mardi Gras 4Paws and Snowshoe for the Cure this Saturday

15th Annual Snowshoe for the Cure-Breast Cancer Benefit for Susan G. Komen-Frisco Nordic Center, Colorado

Todd Powell

The town of Frisco is hosting two events on Saturday: the Susan G. Komen Snowshoe for the Cure and the sixth annual Mardi Gras 4Paws dog parade and street party.

The Snowshoe for the Cure event will bring about 1,000 snowshoers from around the country to the Frisco Nordic Center for a unique event connecting individuals’ philanthropic spirit with a love for the outdoors. Participants will make their way through 3K or 5K courses to help raise money and awareness in fighting breast cancer. There is also a snowshoe event for kids.

Seventy-five percent of the funds raised will stay in Colorado to help underserved women in Komen Colorado’s 22-county service area receive mammograms, diagnostic testing, treatment and education. The remaining 25 percent will go toward national breast cancer research. Registration for the event is open at KomenColorado.org and costs $35 in advance for adults and $20 for youth ages 6-17 with a registered adult.

Also on Saturday is Mardi Gras 4Paws, an event to benefit Hope for Animals — Clear Creek Rescue, a group that helps abandoned and suffering animals through rescue, shelter and public education. The event features a costumed dog parade along Main Street, and a “yappy” hour street party on Third Avenue between Main Street and Granite Street. The event will also include food from the Lost Cajun, along with beer from New Belgium Brewing and wine from Ava Grace Vineyards.

Online pre-registration for the event is $20 per dog. Visit TownofFrisco.com to register or for more information.