Frisco to open summer camp registration April 7

The Frisco Recreation Department is once again offering summer day and sport camp programs for youths in the community this summer.

The camps are offered for children ages 5-14, and registration will open April 7. The camps will run from June 3 through Aug. 18. Among the programs the town is offering are the Frisco Fun Club, Frisco Skate Camp, Frisco Bike Camp, Adventure Camp, H20 Camp, Girls on the Run and Play-Well TEKnologies Lego Camps.

Residents and employees in Frisco and Copper can register for the summer programs at FriscoCamps.com beginning at 8 a.m. April 7. Proof of residency or employment must be sent to Grant McKay at grantm@townoffrisco.com by 8 a.m. April 5. Nonresidents will be able to begin registering the same day at noon. Registration is expected to fill up quickly, and parents are encouraged to create an account early, according to the town.

Parents of campers with special needs should email friscocamps@townoffrisco.com at least 10 days in advance of their child’s program to discuss any necessary accommodations.

Frisco will host two virtual parent informational meetings Tuesday, March 30, and Friday, April 2, to assist with the registration process. Email grantm@townoffrisco.com to RSVP and receive a Zoom link. Other questions should be directed toward friscocamps@townoffrisco.com .

For more information about the summer programs, visit FriscoCamps.com . Find a Summit County summer camps guide in the April 2 Summit Daily News.