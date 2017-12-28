Frisco to vote on hotel project at historic Foote’s Rest property

The Frisco Town Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed hotel on the historic Foote's Rest property on Main Street on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. before taking a final vote on the project, which would transform a block of town with a three-story hotel while preserving a half-dozen historic buildings.

The project would protect the historic Foote's Rest Sweet Shop and several nearby cabins but drew controversy last year over the fate of the Staley-Rouse House, which was owned by the town at the time but has since been sold to developer Kelly Foote.

Originally, the town would've retained ownership of the Staley House, sold the land underneath it to Foote and moved the cabin to an undetermined location. Council approved that deal at a contentious meeting last year, but it was later modified to also sell the cabin to Foote, who plans to fix it up and move it to a more prominent spot at the edge of lot on Main Street.

That move would make way for the 65-room hotel, underground bowling alley and rooftop bar, restaurant and swimming pool. The projected would also include an outdoor courtyard and elevated plaza at the ground level, commercial retail space and six employee-housing units.

During the Jan. 9 meeting, council will consider the proposal, which was approved by the Planning Commission earlier this month, and vote on whether or not to grant the property historic overlay zoning status that would confer permanent protection on the Staley House, Foote's Rest and four other buildings.