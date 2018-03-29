Frisco to welcome Easter Bunny for annual egg hunt

The Easter Bunny will return to Frisco Main Street on Sunday, April 1, 2018 to hide 5,000 Easter eggs. Children up to 8 years of age are invited to hunt for candy stuffed eggs throughout the Frisco Historic Park and the Frisco Town Hall areas. The Easter Bunny will visit with children before and after the egg hunt on Main Street, and guests are encouraged to bring cameras for photos with him.

"The Easter Bunny be here to visit with kiddos at 11:30 a.m. and to remind everyone that sharing is caring and that there are plenty of eggs for everyone if you share," town events manager Nora Gilbertson said in a news release.

The hunt will be divided into three areas on Main Street between Madison and 2nd Avenue. Children 3 years old and younger will hunt in and around Frisco Town Hall. The egg search area for children 4-5 years old will be on the gazebo lawn at the Frisco Historic Park. And children ages 6-8 will forage for eggs on the upper lawn of the Historic Park. Children 9 and older are encouraged to check out Copper Mountain Resort's Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 1 starting at 8:30 a.m. This year, Copper Mountain will have 65,000 eggs. More information on times and locations may be found at CopperColorado.com.

Children 3 years old and younger are invited to gather near Town Hall at the intersection of Main Street and 1st Avenue in anticipation of the 12 p.m. egg hunt start. And children 4 – 8 should line up on the center line of Main Street. The historic schoolhouse bell will toll at high noon to signal the start of the egg hunt. This event is free to all children.

The Town of Frisco expects approximately 400 participants and requests that parents and guardians emphasize the benefits of sharing and kindness during this event. Children who find eggs stuffed with gold coins may bring them to the Easter Bunny for a special treat. The Easter Bunny's eggs are made in the United States, and the Easter Bunny provides egg recycling onsite after the egg hunt so eggs can be stuffed and reused next year.

Frisco Main Street from Madison Avenue to 2nd Avenue will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 1, 2018 for this event. The Frisco Police Department will be closely monitoring this closure for the safety of the children. The egg hunt will start promptly at noon and will end when all the eggs are found.