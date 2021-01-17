Frisco Town Council approves AT&T antennas, in hopes of improving cell service across the town

Frisco residents who use AT&T will soon have improved cell service, thanks to the council’s unanimous approval of a lease agreement made between the company and the town.

At a Frisco Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, all of the council’s seven members except for Melissa Sherburne, who was absent from the meeting, approved of the lease agreement, which will put four additional cell antennas in the town.

Two of the antennas will be placed on the Public Works building on School Road in Frisco with the two other antennas being placed on Summit Fire & EMS station on South Eighth Avenue.

The council members approved the agreement on its second reading with little discussion.

According to the council memo, the permitting and review process for the installation of the four antennas will be completed in mid-January. Then it will take at least 18 months for the antennas to be fully installed and operating. AT&T is providing the antennas at no cost to the town.

The goal is for the antennas to improve cell service in Frisco, which residents have been struggling with for years. The four antennas are able to carry 1,600 mobile actions at once, which includes text messages, phone calls and streaming. This is expected to take pressure off of the company’s macro tower on Dillon Dam Road.