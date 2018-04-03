Frisco will seek input on Nordic Center, Marina master plan at pair of events
April 3, 2018
Frisco town officials will be hosting a community conversation to gather input and feedback on trails, user groups and overall future plans for the Frisco Nordic Center on Thursday, April 5, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge, located at 621 Recreation Way. Participants will receive a beverage and light appetizers.
Next week, on Thursday, April 12, officials will host another community conversation at the day lodge to present a brief overview of the latest draft of the Marina Master Plan. The town has already gathered ideas from open houses and surveys but says there is still time for input. The event will run from 5-6:30 p.m. with a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Beverages and appetizers will be served.
Trending In: Local
- Aspen skiing legend Bob Beattie dies at age 85
- Summit County’s SWAT leader to be first transgender woman sent to prestigious FBI National Academy
- Summit County’s Loosey Goosey senior group honors three 50-plus skiers with end-of-season awards
- Dillon Town Council to consider condo proposal during regular meeting
- Summit Choral Society awards scholarship to Hannah Starnes Wood
Trending Sitewide
- Colorado is experiencing the third driest winter on record, raising fears of tough wildfire season
- April Fools’ Day at Arapahoe Basin
- Federal agents raid Silverthorne dentist’s office in prescription fraud probe
- Aspen skiing legend Bob Beattie dies at age 85
- Summit County man sentenced to 16 years to life for sexual assault