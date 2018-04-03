Frisco will seek input on Nordic Center, Marina master plan at pair of events

Frisco town officials will be hosting a community conversation to gather input and feedback on trails, user groups and overall future plans for the Frisco Nordic Center on Thursday, April 5, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge, located at 621 Recreation Way. Participants will receive a beverage and light appetizers.

Next week, on Thursday, April 12, officials will host another community conversation at the day lodge to present a brief overview of the latest draft of the Marina Master Plan. The town has already gathered ideas from open houses and surveys but says there is still time for input. The event will run from 5-6:30 p.m. with a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Beverages and appetizers will be served.