Frisco will still accept Christmas tree donations after canceling Spontaneous Combustion Bonfire

Frisco is canceling the annual Spontaneous Combustion Community Bonfire this year due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

In lieu of the event, Frisco will be accepting Christmas trees at the Frisco Bay Marina from Saturday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 31. Trees may be dropped of at the marina’s dirt lot on the corner of Summit Boulevard and Marina Road, and must be stripped of all lights, stands and decorations prior to drop off.

Only real trees will be accepted. They will be chipped and repurposed. The tree drop-off is open 24 hours a day, and is available to anyone.

The Spontaneous Combustion event also serves as an important fundraiser to benefit the Summit Nordic Ski Club. With the bonfire canceled, Frisco is encouraging community members to make a donation to the ski club at SummitNordic-SkiClub.squarespace.com.

For more information visit TownOfFrisco.com, or contact Nora Gilbertson at 970-668-9132 or norag@townoffrisco.com.