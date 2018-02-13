Frisco’s Bubble Gum ski and snowboard race series returns for fifth season

The ski and ride hill at the Frisco Adventure Park will be hosting the Fifth Annual Bubble Gum Race Series on six Mondays in February and March on Feb. 19, Feb. 26, March 5, March 12, March 19 and March 26. From the "never ever" to seasoned racer, all skill levels are encouraged to compete in this free race series made possible through a partnership with Team Summit.

This non-competitive, community ski and snowboard race series is billed as a way for kids and adults to try out racing in a laidback environment. Racers will have the chance to race the course multiple times, and the races will not be timed. Instead, participants will be given pieces of bubble gum, which they will keep or give away based on their race finishes. The racer who has the most bubble gum at the end of the races wins. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate.

"Bubble Gum races have become a tradition we look forward to every year here at the Adventure Park ski and ride hill," Frisco Adventure Park general manager Katie Barton said in a news release. "I love seeing parents even take to the race course. This is such a low pressure and high fun factor way to get a race in mid-week."

The races on Feb. 19, March 5 and March 26 will feature a dual slalom course. On Feb. 26 and March 19, an obstacle course will be set up for the races. And on March 12, the series will shake it up with a Nordic obstacle course.

The Bubble Gum Series races are free, and registration is day of from 4-5 p.m. inside the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge located at 621 Recreation Way in Frisco. Races will run from approximately 5-6 p.m. Racers must provide their own ski or snowboard equipment and helmets are required in order to race. Free hot cocoa and cookies will be served at the Day Lodge post-race.