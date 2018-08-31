Frisco’s Fall Fest returns on Sept. 8
August 31, 2018
Schedule of events:
Saturday:
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Meet the Artists art show and sale
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Flavors of Frisco and beer and margarita garden open
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Make and Take art projects for children and adults, face painting and children’s activities
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Free concert with Salem Acoustic
3 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Free concert with Burn It Blue
Sunday:
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Meet the Artist art show and sale along with beer and live music
Frisco's Fall Fest returns to town next week, bringing a number of local restaurants together under one tent on Main Street to serve signature dishes to hungry guests.
In addition to an impressive collection of restaurants, the event will also feature a German beer garden complete with Ayinger and Weihanstephan beers, along with Coyote Gold, Colorado's own ready-to-serve margaritas. The festival will also include live music, local and regional art vendors, and free make-and-take art projects for both children and adults.
Fall fest also serves as a benefit for Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, a local nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to protecting and maintaining the area's National Forests and trails.
Festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, and continue through Sunday. Leashed dogs are welcome.
