Frisco’s Fall Fest returns on Sept. 8

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Meet the Artist art show and sale along with beer and live music

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Free concert with Burn It Blue

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Make and Take art projects for children and adults, face painting and children’s activities

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Flavors of Frisco and beer and margarita garden open

Frisco's Fall Fest returns to town next week, bringing a number of local restaurants together under one tent on Main Street to serve signature dishes to hungry guests.

In addition to an impressive collection of restaurants, the event will also feature a German beer garden complete with Ayinger and Weihanstephan beers, along with Coyote Gold, Colorado's own ready-to-serve margaritas. The festival will also include live music, local and regional art vendors, and free make-and-take art projects for both children and adults.

Fall fest also serves as a benefit for Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, a local nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to protecting and maintaining the area's National Forests and trails.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, and continue through Sunday. Leashed dogs are welcome.