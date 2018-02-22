 Frisco’s Meadow Creek Pond closed for skating | SummitDaily.com

Frisco’s Meadow Creek Pond closed for skating

Summit Daily staff report
news@summitdaily.com

Ice-skating at Meadow Creek Pond is closed for the season due to ice fishing holes that have allowed the water to bubble up and flood the ice surface, the Frisco Public Works Department has announced.

The water from the fishing holes has created a mix of ice and slush that makes skating hazardous and also prevents public works from maintaining the ice. The pond had been open for skating since December.