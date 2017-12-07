Frisco’s Meadow Creek Pond open for skating

Frisco's Meadow Creek Pond, situated between Walmart and Whole Foods, is now open for free public ice-skating every day from dawn until 10 p.m.

The Frisco Public Works Department cleared the ice of snow earlier this week and will continue maintain the ice by plowing away new snow and applying water to the surface as time and resources permit.

Public Works was able to clear a larger skating surface than in past years, and workers measured ice depths of up to 6 inches in some areas. The town, however, still advises the public that they skate at their own risk.

The skating area will remain lit until 10 p.m. The park may not be reserved, and guests must bring their own ice skates.