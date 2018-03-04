Frisco’s Outer Range up to No. 3 in USA TODAY readers’ choice contest

Outer Range Brewing in Frisco has climbed to No. 3 for the Best New Brewery in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

For the contest, a four-person panel of experts nominated its favorite 20 new breweries, all founded within the last two years.

On Feb. 19, Outer Range was trending at the No. 7 slot. However, the local brewery was up to No. 3 on Sunday, behind only the Barrel Theory Beer Company of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Dancing Gnome Beer, based in Pittsburgh.

The 20 featured breweries come from across the country, and New Image Brewing in Arvada, currently ranked No. 5, was the only other one from Colorado to make the cut.

Because this is a readers' choice contest, the voting is entirely online, and people may cast votes for their favorite new brewery once a day until noon March 19. The winners will be announced March 23.

For more, go to 10Best.com/awards/travel/ and click on "Best New Brewery."