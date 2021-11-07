Fuels reduction project approved near Ruby Ranch

The White River National Forest last month approved a hazardous fuels reduction project near the Ruby Ranch subdivision west of Silverthorne.

The project is designed to enhance public and firefighter safety should a wildfire in the Eagles Nest Wilderness threaten the bordering Ruby Ranch subdivision.

The U.S. Forest Service will work to remove 50%-90% of the dead and down fuel within the wilderness across a 200-foot-wide buffer stretching along the 1.5-mile boundary with the subdivision, totaling 33 acres.

Crews will be limited to using nonmotorized equipment and nonmechanical transportation in the wilderness. Work is proposed over three years, beginning as early as spring 2022.