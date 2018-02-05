Fundraiser to benefit PEO Chapter IB on Thursday, Feb. 15 will raise money for scholarships for women
February 5, 2018
The Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Chapter IB will be holding a fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 7 to 9 pm at the Dillon Community Church. The event will raise money for scholarships to help local women pursue educational opportunities locally and abroad. The fundraiser will feature a slideshow of nature photographs taken by Silverthorne resident Bill Linfield in 2017. Linfield's wife, daughter, mother and sisters are all members of the PEO, and this will be the sixth time he presents his photographs to benefit the organization.
The PEO, founded in Iowa in 1869, is a philanthropic organization that aims to "celebrate the advancement of women" and promotes women's education through scholarship, grants, loans and awards. It claims a quarter million members in chapters across the U.S. and Canada. According to its website, the PEO has given over $304 million in scholarships and financial assistance to over 102,000 recipients.
A silent auction will follow the slideshow. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by contacting Alicia Dunn at 970-389-6915.
