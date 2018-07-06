Gary Rodgers stepping down as president and general manager of Copper Mountain Resort

Copper GM resigns

Gary Rodgers, president and general manager of Copper Mountain Resort, has announced that he will resign his positions at the resort effective July 13.

In an e-mail announcement, Rodgers said he made the decision after careful deliberation and thanked the Copper team for the 20 years he has worked with them.

"[The Copper Mountain Team] are the best in the business and I know Copper will continue to thrive and flourish under their leadership and Powdr ownership," Rodgers wrote. "Copper has tremendous momentum and I leave knowing that it is in very good hands. The investments and support being provided by Powdr combined with the expertise of the Copper team will truly make Copper the "best version of itself" it can be for generations to come."

Rodgers has been General Manager at Copper since 2005. More information about his departure will be released.

—Summit Daily staff