Gas leak in Breckenridge leads to building evacuations, Park Avenue road closure

Red, White & Blue Fire District officials responded to a gas leak Saturday morning that closed a section of Park Avenue and evacuated three buildings in Breckenridge.

Deputy Chief Drew Hoehn said the gas leak was called in at around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9. Hoehn said officials believe the leak is located underground in the area behind Breckenridge Town Hall and the parking garage nearby.

At around 10 a.m. Saturday, officials closed Park Avenue between Ski Hill Road and Watson Avenue. At the same time officials evacuated the Breckenridge Town Hall, U.S. Bank and FirstBank buildings.

Hoehn said officials are monitoring the Ski Hill Condominiums, but have not ordered an evacuation for the people who are there.

The gas leak is likely the result of ground freeze and thaw cycles, Hoehn said.

“In the winter with the ground freeze and thaw cycles this is not an uncommon occurance,” he said.

At around 3:30 p.m., XCel Energy began drilling to locate the leak. Hoehn said people should expect the road closure and evacuations to continue through the night and asked them to avoid the area if they can.