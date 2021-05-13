Get a vaccine — and a free drink — at A-Basin this weekend

If you’ve been waiting to get a vaccine, then Sunday, May 16, might be your perfect opportunity.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Summit County Public Health are partnering to host a vaccine clinic with 200 Johnson & Johnson doses that will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The collaboration is an attempt by officials to incentivize community members to get vaccinated.

During the event, which lasts from noon to 4 p.m., community members and visitors can get a vaccine without having to make an appointment. According to a news release , everyone who receives a vaccine that day will receive a bloody Mary, draft beer or soda from A-Basin’s 6th Alley Bar & Grill.

People ages 18 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The event will be held on A-Basin’s Beach, which is adjacent to the first aid building and near the Black Mountain Express Lift. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the second floor of the A-Frame building.