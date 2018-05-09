Girl Scouts of Colorado hosts award ceremony at Silverthorne Pavilion

Girl Scouts of Colorado will honor this year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Award Girl Scouts at an awards ceremony taking place at the Silverthorne Pavilion on Friday, May 11 at 6 p.m. The ceremony will honor the seven Gold Award Girl Scouts, including three Scouts from Breckenridge, and about 20 Bronze and Silver Award Girl Scouts across the state. The focus of a Girl Scout's Highest Awards project is identifying and researching a community issue, developing a plan to address it in cooperation with community members, establishing a connection with others, and providing sustainability for the project. The skills learned through these projects include leadership, organization, and critical thinking, which are also the fundamentals of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

"These young women and others, who will be accepting their Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards, have demonstrated exceptional commitment to taking action to make the world a better place through their community service," the Girl Scouts of Colorado said in a press release. "Their accomplishments reflect extraordinary leadership and citizenship skills that mark them as valuable contributors to their communities and world."

The ceremony will be held at Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne. For more information about the event or the Girl Scouts of Colorado, visit http://www.girlscoutsofcolorado.org.