Good Business Colorado to host educational event for Summit businesses owners
Good Business Colorado, a Denver-based nonprofit, is going on a statewide tour to spread the word about various economic recovery options and advocacy for local businesses, offer networking opportunities and more. On Monday, Oct. 4, business owners from Summit, Chaffee, Eagle and Lake counties have the opportunity to sit in on the tour’s event.
The event is from 8-10:30 a.m. at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. The event will primarily focus on pandemic recovery and climate change, according to a news release, but other topics will be discussed, as well.
The event is free but attendees should register in advance by visiting GoodBusinessColorado.org/events.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.