Good Business Colorado to host educational event for Summit businesses owners

Good Business Colorado, a Denver-based nonprofit, is going on a statewide tour to spread the word about various economic recovery options and advocacy for local businesses, offer networking opportunities and more. On Monday, Oct. 4, business owners from Summit, Chaffee, Eagle and Lake counties have the opportunity to sit in on the tour’s event.

The event is from 8-10:30 a.m. at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. The event will primarily focus on pandemic recovery and climate change, according to a news release, but other topics will be discussed, as well.

The event is free but attendees should register in advance by visiting GoodBusinessColorado.org/events .