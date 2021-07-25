Goose Pasture Tarn Dam rehabilitation workers test positive for COVID-19

The Goose Pasture Tarn Dam is pictured during construction in 2021. Five members of the dam’s work crew tested positive for COVID-19.

Photo from the town of Breckenridge

Several crew members working on the Goose Pasture Tarn Dam rehabilitation project tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, according to Summit County officials.

On July 14, contractor Moltz Constructors informed the county that five of the 14 employees working on the Breckenridge site tested positive for COVID-19. None of the individuals who tested positive were fully vaccinated, according to the county.

Nobody who tested positive is a Summit County resident, but the workers are staying together in Park and Summit counties while working on the dam. The cases are among two households and meet the county’s newest outbreak definition, as the households are composed of employees rooming together for work-related purposes.

Of the nine close contacts, one individual is fully vaccinated and two others have received their first dose of the vaccine. Three of the close contacts are Summit County residents.

Essential repairs were made to the dam on July 16 with minimal staff to limit any further exposure, and all staff were told to observe isolation and quarantine protocols afterward.

The county said Moltz Constructors shared detailed workplace safety and return plans and “was forthcoming with information and compliant with cooperation efforts.”

Breckenridge Public Works Director James Phelps said there would be no impact on the timeline of the dam rehabilitation project.