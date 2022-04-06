Gorman and Co. to host community meeting on second phase of its Wintergreen affordable housing project in Keystone

Gorman and Co., the developer that built The Village at Wintergreen affordable housing project in Keystone, is planning its second phase of the project. As it does, the developer and Summit County government are encouraging individuals to join a virtual community meeting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 7.

During the meeting, individuals will have a chance to learn more about the second phase, which is expected to bring 46 income-restricted units to the market. The development is expected to be divided into 12 one-bedroom units, 29 two-bedroom units and five three-bedroom units, according to previous reports from a November 2021 meeting, and officials tentatively reported that the units will range from 30% to 60% of area median income, which is $40,380 or below for a single person.

Attendees will learn updates about the site plans and the project’s next steps.

To join the meeting, visit the link Norris-Design.zoom.us/j/97420438476 .