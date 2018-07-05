Gov. Hickenlooper to tour Lake Christine, Spring fires Friday
July 5, 2018
Gov. John Hickenlooper will make stops at two of Colorado's several wildfires on Friday. Hickenlooper will first tour the Lake Christine Fire near Basalt. The fire has grown to nearly 3,000 acres while destroying several homes and forcing the evacuation of hundreds in Eagle County. Hickenlooper will then give a media briefing at 11 a.m. at the Lake Christine Incident Command Post, 20 Eagle County Drive in El Jebel. The governor will then visit community members and emergency responders near the Spring Fire in Costilla County, which has grown to over 100,000 acres and is now the third largest wildfire in Colorado history.
The time and location of the media briefing is subject to change depending on fire conditions.
