Governor declares June as Dark Sky Month

Gov. Jared Polis has declared June as Dark Sky Month in Colorado in an attempt to reduce light pollution.

Ryan Parker, chair of the International Dark-sky Association Colorado chapter, emphasized in a news release the importance of preserving natural nights and landscapes from excessive light pollution within the state.

State Rep. Julie McCluskie said in the release that the dark skies in the Rocky Mountains are a Colorado treasure and a key attraction for the tourism industry. She said she is grateful to both the Dark-sky Association Colorado chapter and Polis for prioritizing this natural resource.

Colorado has 13 certified Dark Sky Places, most recently adding Mesa Verde National Park and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument and the communities of Crestone, Nucla and Naturita.

Making the town of Breckenridge dark sky friendly has been a priority of the town for years, but the town council extended compliance deadlines to 2025 last summer as a result of the pandemic.