Graduate students to present plans for easing overcrowding at Quandary Peak

Graduate students enrolled in the University of Colorado Boulder's Masters of the Environment program will be presenting ideas for easing overcrowding at Quandary Peak on Friday, Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the Summit County Senior Center in Frisco.

For the past semester, half of the students enrolled in a class titled "Sustainable Landscapes, Sustainable Livelihoods" have been working with local stakeholders on a project to rethink the Quandary Peak Trail access, which can see heavy visitor numbers and strained parking during the summer months.

The recommendations, intended to "balance visitor access to the mountain, ecological preservation, local resident impacts and safety," are the culmination of interviews with the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, Summit County government, Summit County Sheriff's Office, town of Breckenridge, U.S. Forest Service and local residents.

The presentation is expected to last about an hour. The Summit County Senior Center is located at 0083 Nancy's Place in Frisco.