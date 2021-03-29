Grand Welcome vacation property management opens in Summit County under local ownership

Stacey English and Matt Witmer, owners of Grand Welcome Breckenridge & The High Rockies, are pictured.

Photo from Grand Welcome

Grand Welcome Breckenridge & The High Rockies opened in January under Breckenridge owners Matt Witmer and Stacey English. The local franchise of the larger Grand Welcome company plans to offer a diverse portfolio of condominiums and houses for rent.

The rental management company offers short-term vacation rentals in Breckenridge, Dillon and surrounding areas with per night prices ranging from $100 for a one-bedroom condominium in Breckenridge to $774 for a six-bedroom home in Cordillera in Eagle County. Prospective guests can book at GrandWelcome.com , and Grand Welcome Breckenridge & The High Rockies’ local phone number for homeowners is 970-964-3140.

Witmer said he wants to create a hands-on experience for guests and gave the example of a guest who came in recently who hadn’t made a reservation for ski rentals. Witmer said he walked the customer to a ski rental shop and asked the manager to help the guest out.

After renting property in Summit County for years, Witmer said he and English felt they could create a better way for homeowners to rent their residences.

“We just thought we could do it better. We thought we could manage a property and take care of people,” Witmer said, noting the duo’s long-term experience in the travel industry.

English said the two decided to use Grand Welcome as the platform for their vacation property management business because of the platform’s software and high-exposure capabilities. She said Grand Welcome is a big company that manages more than 800 properties but has a family feel. English said she’s excited to add a local touch to Grand Welcome’s Summit County location.