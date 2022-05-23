Grant applications open to fund electric vehicle charging stations

The Colorado Energy Office’s Charge Ahead program is opening another round of grant funding for electric vehicle charging stations, including opportunities for Summit County.

Grants cover the cost of purchasing and installing electric vehicle charging stations in workplaces, housing complexes, government buildings and other sites that offer public or visitor parking. Recipients can receive up to 80% of project costs or a maximum of $9,000 for Level 2 chargers and up to $50,000 for Level 3 chargers. They can also receive free technical advice and grant support from Carbondale-based Clean Energy Economy for the Region, which is the energy office’s coach for Western Slope counties.

Grant applications can be submitted through the website CleanAirFleets.org between May 23 and June 24.