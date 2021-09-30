Grants and scholarships available to help advance teaching profession

The Association of American Educators Foundation announced it is accepting teacher scholarship and classroom grant proposals from professional educators serving grades pre-K-12.

The program aims to advance the teaching profession and is open to all educators through Oct. 8. The biannual program provides qualified educators with $500 awards.

Colorado teachers from Colorado Springs, Greenwood Village, Seibert and Woodrow recently received awards from the program.

Teacher scholarships and classroom grants can be applied to conference attendance, workshops, fellowships, online training, books, software, lab materials, art supplies, adaptive materials and other expenditures, including those related to in-school and hybrid learning.

The application is available at ColoradoTeachers.org/awards .