Gravity Haus Breckenridge recognized as No. 1 in Condé Nast Traveler’s Top 10 Hotels in Colorado
Each year, luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler asks its readers to submit their responses rating their travel experiences across the world. One of its categories includes the Top 10 Hotels in Colorado, and Summit County’s very own Gravity Haus Breckenridge topped the list.
According to the magazine’s website, the hotel earned a score of 99.57 out of 100. In second place was the Lumière with Inspirato and in third place was the Madeline Hotel and Residences of the Auberge Resorts Collection, both of which are in Telluride. In addition to being published on the magazine’s website, the winners will also be featured in its November issue.
Gravity Haus Breckenridge originally opened in the former Village Hotel in December 2019. The location is the company’s flagship property. Since opening, it has also debuted Gravity Haus Vail and Gravity Haus Winter Park.
For the full list of this year’s winners, visit CNTraveler.com/rca.
