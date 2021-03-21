Graze & Torreys to open as fast-casual restaurant in new Silverthorne hotel

Graze & Torreys opened up as a food cart in summer of 2020. In summer 2021, the craft-sandwich concept will expand as a restaurant attached to The Pad, a new hotel and hostel in Silverthorne.

Photo from Alyssa Block

When Silverthorne’s new hotel, The Pad, opens this summer, local food cart Graze & Torreys will open up with it as a permanent, fast-casual restaurant.

When local chef Alyssa Block first opened Graze & Torreys in June, she had hopes of eventually opening a storefront. It seems that dream will come true sooner rather than later.

The food cart’s craft-sandwich theme made quite the splash after opening at 10 Mile Music Hall last summer and popping up at Broken Compass Brewing. Graze & Torreys also started catering for events and weddings. Now, a brick-and-mortar version of the business will open alongside The Pad.

In addition to Graze & Torreys’ most popular sandwiches, the restaurant will serve espresso, all-day breakfast and entrees. Entrees will include noodle bowls like lemongrass lo mein, red bird smoked chicken with a Palisade peach barbecue sauce, and smoked chicken wings with a Thai green curry sauce. Alcohol will also be served. Block said that when the restaurant opens this summer, Graze & Torreys will continue to operate via pop-up shops at Broken Compass and 10 Mile, and the food cart will be used for catering.

“We want this to be a landmark in Silverthorne, and we’re so excited to cater to more of the locals and have more of a home base … (to) really just expand on supplementing local business,” Block said.

While part of The Pad building, the Graze & Torreys restaurant area will have a separate entrance, along with both indoor and outdoor seating. The more expansive outdoor-dining section will have about 40 seats available and is situated along the Silverthorne bike path. As for decor, Block said she plans to use her fine arts degree to bring in her own style to the restaurant with exposed concrete, rustic wood and cast iron accents.

“It’s going to be kind of a cute, modern diner feel,” Block said.

With the expansion of Graze & Torreys, Block has hired a general manager and plans to hire more employees, but she will continue as an active chef and owner. Block also doesn’t plan to change the affordability of the menu as she opened the food cart with the idea of attracting locals by keeping costs down. Sandwiches will continue to be under $15, but Block said some larger entrees could be slightly over $20.

As for The Pad itself, co-owner Lynne Baer said the boutique-style hotel and hostel is in the final stages of construction and should be open by summer. Baer noted that Graze & Torreys’ menu will be served both in the restaurant and at the hotel’s bar.

Amy Kemp with Mountaintop Media added that The Pad is pending B Corporation certification, which is a business certification that weighs social and environmental performance, transparency and other factors. She said that Graze & Torreys was selected as a vendor as part of these goals because of Block’s focus on sustainability and locally-sourced meat.