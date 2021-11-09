Habitat for Humanity of Colorado honors Rep. McCluskie with Legislator of the Year award

Rep. Julie McCluskie poses for a photo in Dillon Valley on Monday, Nov. 8, after being named Habitat for Humanity of Colorado's Legislator of the Year. McCluskie and Rep. Naquetta Ricks both earned recognition from the organization.

Tamara Foglio/Habitat for Humanity of Colorado

On Monday, Nov. 8, Habitat for Humanity of Colorado recognized Summit County Rep. Julie McCluskie with its Legislator of the Year award. Rep. Naquetta Ricks of Arapahoe County earned the same recognition earlier this month.

McCluskie’s award ceremony was held at the home of one of Summit County Habitat for Humanity’s newest homeowners in Dillon Valley, according to a news release from the organization.

Both representatives were recognized for their “unwavering support and ongoing work to help ensure all Coloradans have access to homeownership opportunities.” Specifically, it was McCluskie’s work with House Bill 21-1271, which allocates resources to local governments to incentivize best practices and implements a menu of tools such as reducing fees and creating an expedited development review process.

The two representatives were unanimously selected by Habitat for Humanity of Colorado’s statewide advocacy committee, which represents the 25 Habitat for Humanity affiliates around the state.