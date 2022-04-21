 HC3 to host Earth Day giveaway | SummitDaily.com
HC3 to host Earth Day giveaway

Eliza Noe
  

High Country Conservation is hosting a compost bucket giveaway at Natural Grocers to celebrate Earth Day.
High Country Conservation/Courtesy photo

From noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, visitors can visit Natural Grocers in Frisco to learn about composting in Summit County. Attendees can also sign up for the free food scrap program and take a bucket home to begin composting. If they sign up for the program, they also receive prizes from Natural Grocers.

 

