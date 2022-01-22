Health insurance open enrollment period extended to March 16
In light of the omicron surge across the state and the wildfires in Boulder County, the Colorado Division of Insurance has adopted an emergency regulation to extend the state’s health insurance open enrollment period from Jan. 16 to March 16.
According to a news release from the division, this regulation applies to all carriers offering individual health benefit plans subject to the insurance laws of Colorado and the requirements of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
For more information, visit DOI.Colorado.gov/announcements.
