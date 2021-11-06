Healthy Holiday Challenge to kick off Nov. 15

The Physical Activity and Nutrition Team of the Summit is kicking off its ninth annual Healthy Holiday Challenge on Nov. 15.

For a $15 fee, registered teams of two to six people encourage each other to stay healthy through the holiday season with the help of weekly tips and mini challenges. Rather than focusing on losing weight, this year’s challenge is focused on maintaining your weight and maintaining your mental and physical health throughout the season.

To measure success, participants will take a pre- and post-survey. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenge this year will be virtual. It lasts through Jan. 7.

The whole goal of the challenge is to keep the community healthy through the holidays. According to the organization’s news release, many Americans gain 1 to 5 pounds each holiday season.

Proceeds from the challenge will be spent on prizes and future programming.

For more information, contact Diana Reznikoff at 917-952-3838 or email info@pantssummitco.org . To register, visit Pants-Donate.Square.Site.