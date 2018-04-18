Hear the incredible story of the 10th Mountain Division at a FDRD presentation taking place on Wednesday, April 25.

The Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will be hosting a community event titled "Skiing off to War" on Wednesday, April 25. The event will be presented by Colonel Tom Duhs USMC (retired) who will tell the incredible story of the 10th Mountain Division. The legendary division, colloquially known as the "Ski Troops," were once based at Camp Hale in the Eagle River valley during WWII and underwent intense training in its wintry, mountainous conditions. The division was deployed to Italy in the late stages of WWII and fought in some of the roughest terrain of the war against German troops, eventually helping secure Allied victory in the European theater.

The event is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome. No sign up is necessary. The event will take place at the Summit County Library South Branch, 103 S. Harris St. in Breckenridge on from 6–7:30 p.m.