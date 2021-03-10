Heavy traffic expected for Frisco vaccine clinic Thursday

The Summit County Public Health Department is planning another large-scale vaccination clinic at the County Commons in Frisco on Thursday, and officials are warning residents about heavy traffic expected in the area.

County officials have been looking at ways to help reduce traffic backups from the vaccination clinic this week, including having extra volunteers on hand and additional signage and cones to help with traffic flow. Officials also are asking members of the same household carpool to their appointments, even if they are at different times.

“We meticulously analyze each clinic that has been conducted and constantly update our operations to make the process as smooth as possible,” Director of Emergency Management Brian Bovaird said in a news release. “With that said, we know there will be heavy traffic, and we want everyone to be aware of the delays that should be expected when we conduct a vaccination clinic of this size.”

Those with vaccination appointments are advised to enter from the roundabout at Colorado Highway 9 and Peak One Drive. There will be no access to the clinic from any other route.

The county has issued a traffic advisory from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Affected roads

Highway 9 southbound from the Interstate 70 roundabout to the new roundabout at Peak One Drive.

Highway 9 northbound from Recreation Way (Frisco Adventure Park) to the new roundabout at Peak One Drive.

Peak One Drive will be accessible only from the roundabout and the road will be closed at the Highway 9 entrance.

All Saint Anthony Summit Medical Center traffic must gain access from the upper entrance.

Affected neighborhoods

Residents of the Bill’s Ranch neighborhood will have ingress and egress from Eighth Avenue, but there will be no entry or exit from Peak One Drive.

All roads will remain open in the subdivisions of Ophir Mountain Village, Frisco Bay and Water Dance, but residents should be prepared for longer than normal travel times due to traffic congestion.

Affected services

All businesses and services will remain open and motorists should allow extra time if trying to access any of the following:

County Commons complex to include the main library and Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles

Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

Peak One Drive recycling facility

Residents can put their names on the vaccination waitlist at CoMassVax.org .