Community

Heidi Gruber named Mountain Mentor of the Month

Summit County Mountain Mentors has named Heidi Gruber its Mentor of the Month. Gruber was paired with mentee Karla, and the two have hit it off wonderfully.

"One of my favorite parts (of mentoring) is the shared joy between Karla and I in all the different adventures that happen," Gruber said. "Even if the adventure doesn't necessarily turn out the way we want or plan, we still have so much fun going through the experience together, learning about each other and more about ourselves."

Gruber said she and Karla's favorite activity so far has been double kayaking on Lake Dillon, followed up by a trip to the farmer's market. Gruber encourages others to volunteer to be a mentor and share the great experience she and Karla have had.

"If someone is considering become a mentor, I highly encourage them to apply," Gruber said. "It is an incredible opportunity to build a relationship with the youth of the community."

Recommended Stories For You

— Deepan Dutta