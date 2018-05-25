Here’s a roundup of things to do in Summit County this Memorial Day weekend

Here is a rundown of events in Summit County this Memorial Day weekend:

Saturday

• The Frisco Bay Marina will be opening on Saturday. Hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.townoffrisco.com/play/frisco-bay-marina

• Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will open its "Shakin' at the Basin" summert concert series with the band White Water Ramble from 1 to 4 p.m. at Mountain Goat Plaza. The event is free. For more information, visit https://www.arapahoebasin.com/event/shakin-at-the-basin-may26/

Sunday

• Arapahoe Basin will be hosting the 17th Annual Festival of the Brewpubs. Sample beer from breweries around Summit County, along with food and live music. Cost is $30. For more information, visit https://www.arapahoebasin.com/event/festival-of-the-brewpubs/

• Lakeside Bowl will host a weekly Retro Dance Party every Sunday starting this weekend at 135 Main Street in Dillon. For more information, call Lakeside Bowl at 970-468-6257.

Monday (Memorial Day)

• The Town of Dillon will be holding a Memorial Day ceremony to pay tribute to fallen soldiers from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m at Dillon Cemetary. The event will feature music from the Summit Concert Band, and an open microphone opportunity for members of the public to offer their remembrances.

• The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance will be holding a Memorial Day ceremony from 10 to 11 a.m. at Valley Brook Cemetery, 900 Airport Road. This is a free event and will include light refreshments, an interdenominational service, placement of a wreath and the playing of Taps.