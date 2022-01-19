Here’s how to get 4 free COVID-19 tests mailed to your PO box
A new partnership between the federal government and the U.S. Postal Service will ship four tests to individuals for free.
According to a news release from Summit County, the program is taking orders and will be shipping beginning in late January. Each household is eligible to place an order.
The release stated that Summit County officials have already reached out to federal and state officials regarding challenges in shipping to those in the community who have general delivery. Once Summit County receives an answer on shipping challenges, information will be posted on the Summit County website.
Those who have a post office box should be able to place their order at CovidTests.gov.
For more information on testing sites in Summit County, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/1324/testing.
