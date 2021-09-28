Here’s how to replace your lost or damaged vaccine card

Egon Gerson, 99, holds his COVID-19 vaccination card after receiving the first dose of the vaccine Jan. 1.

Nancy Ronto/Courtesy photo

Now that more businesses and organizations are requiring proof of vaccinations, some individuals might need to replace their lost or damaged vaccine cards.

According to Summit County’s website, the best way to keep track of your vaccination status is to download the MyColorado app. Users can set up their accounts using a Colorado driver’s license or state ID. To finish setting up an account, users enter their first name, last name, date of birth, gender, email address and phone number.

A digital vaccination card should appear immediately. Users can then download their vaccination card onto their phone.

For more information about the process, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/covid . For more information about the app, visit MyColorado.state.co.us/myvaccine-record.