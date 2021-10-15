Here’s how to replace your lost vaccine card

Now that more businesses and organizations are requiring proof of vaccination, some individuals might need to replace their lost or damaged card.

According to Summit County’s website, the best way to keep track of your vaccination status is to download the MyColorado app . Users can set up an account using their Colorado driver’s license or their state ID. To finish setting up an account, users should enter their first name, last name, date of birth, gender, email address and phone number.

A digital vaccination card should appear immediately. Users can then download their vaccination card onto their phone.

For more information about this process, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/covid . For more information about the app, visit MyColorado.state.co.us/myvaccine-record .

Summit County Nurse Manager Lauren Gilbert said using the app is the best way to keep track of your vaccination record. If that doesn’t work, she encourages individuals to use the Colorado Immunization Information System’s portal to find their proof of vaccination. This can be completed without a Colorado driver’s license or identification.

If both of these methods fail, Gilbert said the Summit County Health Department can assist individuals in providing replacement cards. Individuals should call 970-668-9161.