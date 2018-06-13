Hey, Spike! brings Summit up-to-date with John and Leslie Farr

John D. "Colorado" Farr is a charming guy living a charmed life — until recently.

Just the other day he toppled off a ladder at home up in Encampment, Wyoming, resulting in a smack on the noggin, bringing on a stroke.

Now 83, John entered Aurora's University of Colorado Health's Anschutz Medical Campus and recently moved to rehabilitation at Advanced Health Care in Aurora.

He's improving daily, his longtime friends report.

"JD" is a Colorado native, born in Greeley, but was an established business owner in Summit County, heading Arrow Insurance with Maggie Lifland, which grew to multiple agencies.

John's father, W.D. "Bill" Farr, was a longtime rancher and water rights expert in northern parts of the Centennial state. He died at age 97 back in 2007.

John, known for always wearing classy bolo ties, penned a weekly column for many years in the now-gone Summit Sentinel.

He and wife Leslie, a retired teacher, always stood out in the Summit social scene in their fashionable southwestern attire. She is now battling Alzheimer's.

Back in 1975, here on The Summit, JD joined pharmacist Bo Bogan in establishing the Summit County Rotary Club. John is credited with personally recruiting 350 local Rotarians. One of those is Sandy Mortensen, who is now Rotary International's district governor.

Fellow Rotarian Don Sather of Copper Mountain reports Sandy and partner Lou Wagner drove down to the Front Range to check on their good friend.

"Lou and Sandy visited him on Saturday and said that his speech is improving and he is gaining mobility of his paralyzed left side," Don told Spike! in an email report.

Don had been to see John a few days before.

"I visited John on Wednesday last week?, and he was fairly difficult to understand, but he's in great spirits," reports Don. "He told me that he fell off of a ladder and cracked his head, which apparently caused the stroke."

Another close friend of the Farrs is Delbert Ewoldt (now in Greeley), the former sheriff in Summit County and later eastern Sedgwick County, and a stint in Nebraska's Chase County. He has been in touch as well, Don says.

After retiring, John and Leslie spent considerable time in South America.

Don tells of his visit down that way:

"For many years JD fished with his dad throughout Patagonia and he and Leslie after that would spend winter months (summer in Argentina) in Junin, where the fly-fishing is great. Lou, Sandy, Betsy and I visited them and enjoyed touring Lanin National Park, consuming the regional wines, and visiting their hometown of Junin. Seemed that everyone in town knew JD."

The Farrs have two daughters, Sue and Lisa.

Sue is keeping friends updated with reports on her dad's condition, according to Don.

"I talked with Susan on the phone yesterday and she said he's doing much better than he was a few days ago, so hopefully he'll keep improving quickly," says Don, who adds John is in room 741 at Advanced Health Care in Aurora.

Miles F. Porter IV, nicknamed "Spike," a Coloradan since 1949, is an Army veteran, former hardrock miner, graduate of Adams State College, and a local since 1982. An award-winning investigative reporter, he and wife Mary E. Staby owned newspapers here for 20 years. Email your social info to milesfporteriv@aol.com