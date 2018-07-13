Hey, Spike! enjoys seeing locals, visitors and touring artists

This just-passed Fourth of July holiday has to rank up there as one of the longest in recent history.

With the real Independence Day falling on Wednesday, it made for a weekend-to-weekend vacation for many visitors. It also wore out a lot of the locals.

The last day, Sunday, ended with a much needed cloudburst accompanied by scattered showers — just what local, state and federal firefighters hoped for in their battles against area forest fires.

Spending four days in the Kingdom of Breckenridge at the 35th Breckenridge July Art Festival at the Main Street Station and The Village at Breckenridge, Spike! and artist Mary E. Staby enjoyed many visits with visitors and locals, plus artists.

We saw: Erroll and Sue Miller, Dave "The Wiz" Patterson, Maureen Nichols and J.P., Darcy and Jack Lohmann, Susan Simon, Susie and Bobby Magrino, Carol and Terry Cannon, Julie Krauss, Cindy Beer and Paul Austin, Karen, Kara, and Davi Lampe and Matt Michaels, Sandee and Steve Smith, Dan Nielsen, Nick and Barbara Payne, Larry and Barbara Patterson, Hilary Chu and Ric Rixon, Jon Drabik, Breck PD officer Kendra Coffin, Tom Paisley, Brian, Casey and Elizabeth St. John, Chuck and Jill Roy, Thom Emrick, Seth Bartley, Jason "Shag" Hardwick, Luis Flores, Lauren Fisher, Bill and Cynthia Speer, Jimbo Deines and Linda Simon, Wylie and Deborah Middleton, Brent Petrini and Michelle Pujol, Don and Rigmor Bruno, Gretchen Abernathy, Rick Orwig, Kent Willis, Terry and Val Novak, Ada and Harold Anderson, and Steve and Pattay Ann Mahar-Taylor.

Among the field of talented artists were we chatted with were Jan Whitney and husband Don, Bruce White, Dana Echols, Doug Tomlinson, Blair Hamill, Michael Stipek, Ralph Parker, Brian T. Keller and Maryann Havens, Dave and Karen Reiter, Jan and Danny Bushart, David Johnsen, Peter Mantis, Yoram Gal, Brad and Susan Williams, Betsy Bracken and Don McCoy, Dan and Steve Sawusch, Ralph and Sheri Meldrum, Kara Young and Wolfgang, Wendy Newman, David Switzer, Fred Prescott, Doug Wodark, Jeff Leedy, Brian Billow and Michele Scrivner, Jacquie Vaux, Bear McLaughlin, Jerry Locke, Ericka Bushee, Daniel and Barb McKenna, Anne Reichel, Sugatha Roeder, Ramon and Rosa Velasquez, Kevin and Wendy Schaefer-Miles, Beth Erlund, Doug Fountain, Michael Colpitts, Frank Baer and Jason Pavalonis.

****

In a sad note we report the passing on July 6 of Denver native Carol Mosgrove, wife of former Copper Mountain Resort president Harry Mosgrove. Carol and Harry were at the helm from 1987 to 2000. She will be remembered at a memorial service on Tuesday, July 17 (her 73rd birthday) at 11:30 a.m., at the Lakewood Country Club. Our sincerest condolences go out to the Mosgrove and Copper families.

****

Over at Keystone Resort, a celebration of life for Kathy Corneillier will be held on Friday, July 20 at the Keystone Lodge.

A reception and greeting with the family will begin at 4 p.m., with a program scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Kathy and longtime Keystone executive/husband Steve were very active in social and business circles.

Our heartfelt thoughts are with the Corneillier family.

Miles F. Porter IV, nicknamed "Spike," a Coloradan since 1949, is an Army veteran, former hardrock miner, graduate of Adams State College, and a local since 1982. An award-winning investigative reporter, he and wife Mary E. Staby owned newspapers here for 20 years. Email your social info to milesfporteriv@aol.com