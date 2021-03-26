High Country Conservation Center accepting internship applications

High Country Conservation Center is accepting applications for its Waste Diversion and Sustainable Food internships.

According to the nonprofit’s website, the Sustainable Food internship is a part-time summer internship that supports day-to-day operations of the Summit Community Supported Agriculture and Grow to Share programs. Those interested must apply by May 1.

The Waste Diversion internship also is part time, and both lead and supporting intern roles are available. According to the website, interns are responsible for assisting the Community Programs Team in the preparation and execution of waste diversion projects and events. Applications are due by April 18.

Applications for both internships can be found at HighCountryConservation.org/hc3-careers .