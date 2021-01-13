High Country Conservation Center opens nominations for Green Scene Awards
The High Country Conservation Center is accepting nominations for its Green Scene Awards, according to a news release.
The awards honor businesses and individuals who work to create a greener Summit County. Three awards will be available this year: the Tim McClure Individual Achievement Award, the Outstanding Sustainability Volunteer Award and the Sustainable Business Champion Award.
The deadline to nominate a business or individual is Jan. 25. To make a nomination, visit HighCountryConservation.org and fill out the nonprofit’s online nomination form.
