High Country Conservation Center returns with Tame the Tap water checkups

The High Country Conservation Center is again offering its Tame the Tap water checkups, meant to help Summit County renters and homeowners save water.

As part of the program, trained technicians will test the efficiency of toilets, faucets and shower heads, and they’ll install water-saving equipment on the spot. Between 2019 and 2020, the initiative helped locals conserve more then 488,000 gallons of water, which will continue annually.

Renters and homeowners can sign up for a physically-distanced appointment at HighCountryConservation.org/water . The program is free to residential customers of Breckenridge, Frisco and Dillon. Residents in other areas of the county can take part for $260. Rebates are available to participants who make recommended upgrades.

Tame the Tap visits take about an hour and include leak tests, fixture inspections and the installation of high-efficiency faucet aerators and shower heads, if desired. Technicians will also follow up with a customized analysis of the unit’s current water use, savings from new installations and other recommended upgrades.

For more information, visit HighCountryConservation.org .