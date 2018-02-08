High Country Conservation Center taking nominations for Green Scene Awards

Now is the time to nominate individuals and businesses for the High Country Conservation Center's annual Green Scene Awards, reserved for those who strive to raise awareness and cultivate solutions for a cleaner Summit County.

This year, HC3 will be awarding four individuals and a business in these categories:

• The Julia Butterfly Hill Individual Achievement Award for a dynamic individual who makes the community greener and keeps an eye on the environmental movement.

• The Organic Fertilizer Volunteer Award for an outstanding volunteer who inspires others in the community to take care of the planet.

• The Essential Earthy Educator Award for a vibrant educator that advocates for environmental practices to be instituted within the workplace.

• The Greener Summit Business Award for a local business that makes an effort to institute environmental programs for its employees or clients.

• The Lisa Simpson Youth Award for a local youth dedicated to making his or her school, home and community a more sustainable place.

The awards will be presented at the 29th Tim McClure Memorial Benefit on Feb. 23 at the DoubleTree in Breckenridge.

Nomination forms and tickets to the event can be found at HighCountryConservation.org. Nominations must be received by Feb. 16.