High Country Conservation Center to host community forum about possible new recycling policies

High Country Conservation Center is hosting a couple of virtual forums to get input from community members about universal recycling and pay-as-you-throw programs.

The first will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, for business owners, property managers and members of homeowner associations, so they can provide feedback on proposed recycling policies throughout the county.

According to a release from the organization, a recording of the forum will be available for those who cannot attend, and a survey is available for those interested in providing feedback.

The second is for all other residents in the county. It will occur virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.

For both events, attendees should register in advance. To do so and for more information, visit HighCountryConservation.org/calendar .

The measure is the latest move by the organization to reach the county’s goal of a 40% waste diversion rate.